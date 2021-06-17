Obituary: Patrick Lee Byrne, 68, of Dierks

Patrick Lee Byrne, 68, of Dierks died, June 10, 2021.

He was born May 6, 1953, in Jefferson City, Mo., the son of the late Paul and Billie Sewell Byrne. He was a retired park manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Survivors include: his wife, Karla Valenti Byrne, a son, Daniel Byrne and wife, Brandie, of Hope; two daughters, Kristen Byrne of Ames, Iowa, and Jennifer Byrne of Denver, Colo.; a brother, Mike Byrne of Denver, Colo.; a sister, Kathleen Johnson of Dallas, Texas; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Dierks Lake overlook.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Fellowship Cemetery in Dierks with Bobby Neal officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

