Obituary: Mike Staten, 59, of Nashville

Mike Staten, 59, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Nashville, Ark. He was born Feb. 17, 1962, in Bluffton, Ind., to the late Sue Jackson Staten and Don Staten.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Christie Nuttle Staten.

Survivors include: two sons, Dustin Staten and wife Rachael of Delight, and Taylor Staten of Nashville; a brother, Donny Staten, of Murfreesboro; a sister, Sandy Fallin of Arkadelphia; also grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be 10 Friday, June 25, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

