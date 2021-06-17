Obituary: Michael ‘Mickey’ Myers, 76, of Nashville

Michael “Mickey” Myers, age 76, of Nashville, Ark., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Nashville, Ark.

He was born Jan. 31, 1945, in Huntsville, Texas, the son of the late Albert and Leone Gunter Myers.

Mickey was a member of the Cross Point Cowboy Church and the Cattlemen’s Association. He was a veteran and served in the United States Army.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Ella Grace Myers.

Survivors include: his wife, Sandra Myers of Nashville, Ark.; three sons, Mat Myers and wife, Tugi, of Nashville, Ark., Mark Myers and wife, Sarah of Nashville, Ark., Todd Myers of Houston, Texas; one daughter Sylvia Rather and husband, David of Delight, Ark.; two step-children, Jess Cox of Bella Vista, Ark., Brooke Dykes and husband,, Jonathan, of Mineral Springs, Ark.; one brother, Elmer Myers of Columbus, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Hannah Myers, Kelli Myers, Kamryn Wright, Claire Myers, Avery Myers, Evan Wakefield, Seth Wakefield; three step-grandsons, Dawson Henthorn, Gatlin Henthorn, and Elijah Dykes; one great-grandchild, Kamrie Wakefield; as well as a number of friends.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Cross Point Cowboy Church, with Bro Don Jones officiating; burial to follow in Sardis Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cross Point Cowboy Church Arena Fund, P.O. Box 1675, Nashville, AR 71852 or the Alzheimer’s Association.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

