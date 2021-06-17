Obituary: Lillian Lucille Walters Chandler, 93, of Dierks

Mrs. Lillian Lucille Walters Chandler, age 93, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Nashville, Ark.

She was born Feb. 6, 192, in Dierks. She was a homemaker, a member of the Dierks Church of Christ, and enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Lunetta Mae Davidson Walters; her husband, Harmon S. Chandler, Jr.; a sister, Juanita Green; and a brother, Mitchell Walters.

Mrs. Chandler is survived by four daughters and a son-in-law, Dana Turner of Dierks, Lisa Chandler of Nashville, Nita Chandler of Nashville and Terri and Cecil McGee of Nashville; five grandchildren and their spouses, Kyle Turner, Ryan and Ashley Turner, Jeremy and Adriane Pickett, Kayla and Brad Nesmith and Josh and Megan Green; eight great-grandchildren, Kyler, Kasyn, Jaxon, Chandler and Kyndall Turner, Averie Green, and Davis and Hayes Nesmith, a number of nieces and nephews, and her special friends, Shauna Turner, Ulonda Tipton and Gloria Loy.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Chandler will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Green Plains Cemetery with Bro. Terry Martin and Mike Moore officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home, Dierks.

General viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday at the Chapel in Dierks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Oklahoma and Arkansas Chapter, Inc. 2448 E. 81st Street, Suite 300 Tulsa, OK 74137.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

