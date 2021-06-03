Obituary: Laura Lynn McGhee, 54, of Ashdown

Laura Lynn McGhee, 54, of Ashdown, died Monday, May 24, 2021.

She was born June 1, 1966, in Tulia Vista, Calif., to Joyce Elaine Brackett McGhee and the late Archie Dairel McGhee.

She had worked at Tyson Foods in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dairel McGhee.

Survivors include: her mother, Joyce McGhee of Nashville; four children, Kathy Thompson of Nashville, Bryan Applegate and wife Laura of Stockton, Calif., Dusty Applegate of Texarkana, Ark., and Kandy Wilson and husband Alex of Nashville; three siblings, Dale McGhee of Ashdown, Kenney McGhee of Nashville, and Keith McGhee of Hope; also grandchildren.

Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held later.

