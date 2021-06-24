Obituary: Larry Dale Crossno, 65, of Hope

Larry Dale Crossno, age 65 of Hope, died Friday, June 18, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 12, 1955, to the late Darrell Crossno and Wanda Grant.

Larry enjoyed carpentry and worked hard at it. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Darrell Wayne Crossno and Wayne Crossno.

Survivors include: his two sons, Wayne Crossno and Jonathan Crossno; two daughters, Katie Ortiz and Erica Crossno; a brother, David Crossno; a sister, Linda Uphold; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 1:30-3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home, followed by 3:30 graveside services in Bingen-Ozan Cemetery at Bingen with Ismael Cruz officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

