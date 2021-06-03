Obituary: James Floyd Harberson, 77, of Lockesburg

Mr. James Floyd Harberson, age 77, a resident of Lockesburg, Ark., left his earthly body on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home in the Green’s Chapel Community. Though a few short months had passed since his diagnosis of Cholangiocarcinoma (Bile Duct) Cancer, it progressed rapidly. He passed peacefully in his sleep (or ran during what he thought was someone chasing him during a nightmare) as his daughter sang ‘Amazing Grace’ slightly off-key to him at his bedside during his last few breaths. Poor fellow.

He was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Oak Hill Community of Dierks, Ark. Mr. Harberson was Christian and an active member of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and wasn’t afraid to say it. A comedian in his own right, he wasn’t scared to say much at all, in fact. If he fussed at you, you knew you were loved. Food consisted of a ton of salt with anything fried underneath. To know him was to love him.

Mr. Harberson proudly served in the 25th Infantry Division of the United States Army and was stationed in Hawaii before being sent to Cu-Chi during Vietnam and served in Supply and Transportation from Jan. 26, 1965 – Dec. 19, 1966.

After returning state-side, Mr. Harberson graduated Auto-Body School at Texarkana College. He was self-employed working alongside his wife for 23 years at Harberson’s Body Shop in Saratoga, Ark., and later for another 13 years Harberson’s Glass Plus in Dierks, Ark., before retiring. After retiring, Mr. Harberson reunited with his brothers in arms and began traveling with his old comrades coined the Brotherhood of the 25th Infantry Division.

Mr. Harberson was preceded in death by his parents, Opal Lee and Nannie Dell (Mathews) Harberson; one brother, Bobby Joe Harberson (Mary Lynda); two sisters, Vondel Bee Lacefield and Wandel Lee Hendrix (Benjamin F.).

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Louise Harberson of Green’s Chapel, Ark.; one daughter and son-in-law, Jamie Louise (Harberson) and Stacy Lee Smith of Green’s Chapel, Ark.; one grandson, Taylor James McAnelly of Green’s Chapel, Ark.; one granddaughter, Arrionna Arie Stout, of Green’s Chapel, Ark.; a host of nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, Ark., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from 4-6 p.m.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Harberson will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, May 31st, 2021, at Sunshine Cemetery on Possum Hollow Road in Dierks, Ark., with Bro. Donnie Davis officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen. If you would like to drop off a dish, Old Union Missionary Baptist Church will be feeding the family lunch after services Monday.

