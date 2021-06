Glocus “David” Skaggs, 91, of McCaskill died May 28, 2021.

He was preceded in death by eightg brothers and sisters, his daughter, Bonnie Cornish, Edward Skaggs, and his wife, Donna.

Survivors include: sons Mike Skaggs (Sandi) of Emmet and Danny Skaggs (Jeri) of Earlsboro, Okla.; a sister, Elsie See of Waverly, Ohio; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at Merrell Cemetery in the Belton community.

