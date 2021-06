David Alan Crawford , 51, died June 8, 2021, in North Little Rock. He was born July 23, 1969, in El Dorado, the son of the late Eugene and Stella Andfelt Crawford.

Survivors include: his wife, Laura; daughter, Laken Crawford; a brother, Chip Crawford and a sister, Stacy King; also grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Northwest Baptist Church in El Dorado. Cremation arrangements by Davis-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Glenwood.

