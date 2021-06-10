Obituary: Carolyn C. Ward Morris, 80, of Delight

Carolyn C. Ward Morris, 80, of Delight, Ark., died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Delight.

She was born March 23, 1941, in Pike City, Ark., the daughter of the late William “Zell” and Dorothy Mae Finney Ward.

She was a member of the Delight First Baptist church and was a former EHC club member.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Estil Lee Morris; a son, Thomas Wayne Morris; and three brothers, Donald Wayne, Wimp, and Richard Leon Ward.

Survivors include: two daughters, Sandra VanCamp and husband, Lonny, of Antoine, and Rebecca Stokes and husband, Ryan, of Donaldson; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Delight First Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Williams, Bro.Verlon Wood, and Bro. Tony Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Pike City Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

