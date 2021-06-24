Obituary: Billy Stone, 66, of Nashville

Billy Stone, age 66, of Nashville, Ark., died on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Nashville, Ark. He was born Feb. 13, 1955, in Nashville, Ark., to Willie Mae Allen Stone and the late Robert Vaughn Stone.

Mr. Stone was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and served as manager of the local Crow Burlingame Auto Parts for 42 years.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Stone, and one great-great niece, Reign Ann Culwell.

Survivors include: his wife of 44 years, Jerlyn Stone, of Nashville, Ark.; his mother, Willie Mae Stone of Nashville, Ark.; one sister, Patricia Elders and husband Jim of North Little Rock, Ark.; two nieces, Pam Elders of North Little Rock, Ark., Heather Stone of Pearcy, Ark.; one great-niece, Grace Culwell of North Little Rock, Ark.; two sisters-in-law, Pat Williams, and Penny Stewart both of Shreveport, La.; one brother-in-law, Bobby Redman of the Philippines. As well as numerous other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Elite Hospice of Mena, Ark.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Zane Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...