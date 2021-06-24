NHS classes from 1970-1979 to gather July 4 weekend

Nashville High School classes from 1970-1979 will hold a joint reunion July 4 weekend.
The main reunion event will be Saturday, July 3, at Off the Beaten Track. Tickets are required.
There is no charge for other events or for the discussion groups July 3 after the main program.
The schedule includes the following:
Friday, July 2 — Informal gatherings at various homes and venues sponsored by individual class years or friend groups.
Saturday, July 3 — Main reunion event. Location: Off the Beaten Track.
Saturday, July 3
5:30 — Reception/Meet & Greet
6:00 — Introductions of NHS classmate attendees
6:15 — Fashion show
6:30 — Talent show
6:50 — Invocation
7:00 — Dinner
8:00 — Awards ceremony
8:15 — Open microphone
9:00 — Veterans recognition and ‘Fallen Scrappers’ memorial
9:15 — Fireworks display
9:30 — Free-time and optional discussion groups in different locations. The groups are open to anyone who would like to attend, including those who are not members of a 1970s graduating class.
Sunday, July 4
Lake outing — SWAHA Lodge and Marina
1:30-2:00 — Meet up at the marina where there will be boats coming and going at 2, 3, 4 and 5 p.m.
Family and friends may also want to congregate at the nearby swimming area.