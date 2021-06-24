NHS classes from 1970-1979 to gather July 4 weekend

Nashville High School classes from 1970-1979 will hold a joint reunion July 4 weekend.

The main reunion event will be Saturday, July 3, at Off the Beaten Track. Tickets are required.

There is no charge for other events or for the discussion groups July 3 after the main program.

The schedule includes the following:

Friday, July 2 — Informal gatherings at various homes and venues sponsored by individual class years or friend groups.

Saturday, July 3 — Main reunion event. Location: Off the Beaten Track.

Saturday, July 3

5:30 — Reception/Meet & Greet

6:00 — Introductions of NHS classmate attendees

6:15 — Fashion show

6:30 — Talent show

6:50 — Invocation

7:00 — Dinner

8:00 — Awards ceremony

8:15 — Open microphone

9:00 — Veterans recognition and ‘Fallen Scrappers’ memorial

9:15 — Fireworks display

9:30 — Free-time and optional discussion groups in different locations. The groups are open to anyone who would like to attend, including those who are not members of a 1970s graduating class.

Sunday, July 4

Lake outing — SWAHA Lodge and Marina

1:30-2:00 — Meet up at the marina where there will be boats coming and going at 2, 3, 4 and 5 p.m.

Family and friends may also want to congregate at the nearby swimming area.

Like this: Like Loading...