Master Gardener program forming in Howard County

By Samanatha Horn

Howard County Extension Agent- 4-H/Agriculture

On June 17, a group of local Master Gardeners and others from surrounding counties met with Samantha Horn, Howard County 4-H Agent, and Bernie Kurz, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Extension Education-Consumer Horticulture. The purpose of this meeting was to form a Howard County Master Gardener Program.

This purpose of this new group will be to extend research-based information through demonstrations and educational programs using horticulture best practices, strengthening communities and families. This will all be done in conjunction and with the approval of the Howard County Extension Office. The group is ideal for anyone with horticultural skills and a desire to learn and help others.

Master Gardener members in other counties have already made a major impact in the past years with the development of the Nashville Demonstration Organic Garden and coordinating youth education at the Howard County Farmers Market’s Kidz Klub during the summer months. Master Gardeners have coordinated a Seed Swap event and help to educate members of the community on beekeeping topics.

It would be a great time for people interested in helping their community to join this new group. Enrollment for becoming a certified Arkansas Master Gardener is now underway.

The cost of the class is $75 and the deadline to join is Sept. 1. Training for becoming a new Master Gardener will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The next meeting for the Master Gardner’s is on July 29.

For more information, call the Howard County Extension office at (870) 845-7517 or contact Julio Fuentes at (870) 200-3883. You can also go to our website at www.uada.edu and search Master Gardener Program.

