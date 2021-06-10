Lady Rattler softball camp June 24-25

Lady Rattler athletics will be hosting a softball camp for ages 6-14 years old on June 24-25.

The camp will be split into two age groups — 6-10 year olds on June 24 and 11-14 year olds on June 25 at the Murfreesboro City Park softball field. Should the weather be inclement, the alternate site of the MHS gymnasium will be utilized.

The camps will run from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. both days and will cost $40 to attend. Checks may be brought the day of camp. Attendees are asked to bring their glove and any additional person equipment they may require.

Registration for the camp is due by June 21 at 3 p.m. To register a youth, please e-mail the following information to peewee.camp@rattlers.org:

Child’s name

Parent’s name and contact number

Age (at time of camp)

T-shirt size

Snacks will be available for purchase at the event, while prizes, awards and t-shirts will be given both days.

