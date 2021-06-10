Forest Service initiating public comment period on Albert Pike Recreation Area

The USDA Forest Service announced today the environmental assessment for the Albert Pike Recreation Area is available for public comment.

The project examined which facilities and infrastructure will support the uses of the Albert Pike Recreation Area in the future. It also included reviewing what would be needed to maintain all recreation facilities to standard; ensure public health and safety; protect resource values; and provide visitors with a variety of participation opportunities, activities and services.

The environmental assessment is available online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58793 along with a copy of the legal notice and instructions on how to send in comments. The environmental assessment includes maps for each of the alternatives and describes their respective components. Documentation is also available for review at the District office in Mt. Ida.

Interested members of the public and groups have 30 days following the June 6 publication of the legal notice in the newspaper of record to provide comments. All comments must be in writing and submitted through formal channels.

State “Albert Pike Recreation Area” in the subject line when providing electronic comments, or on the envelope when replying by mail. For questions about the proposed action, alternatives, or the commenting process, please contact District Natural Resources Manager at charity.j.ryles@usda.gov.

A virtual Open House is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 23 on Microsoft Teams Live.

The presentation will include information on the the planning process, the project’s purpose, alternatives and how the public can be involved. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To attend the virtual open house, go to https://tinyurl.com/Albert-Pike-RA.

