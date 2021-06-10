Delight sisters to compete against other for 2021 Miss Arkansas title

Two Delight sisters will get the chance to compete against each other in the Miss Arkansas 2021 Pageant.

Sisters Reagan and Ryann Grubbs, both graduates of Southern Arkansas University, were prepared for the unique distinction of competing against each other last year, but the event was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

This year, the Grubbs will take the stage at The Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock June 13-19.

Reagan, 24, will represent North Central Arkansas with the social impact statement “Growing Future Leaders Through 4-H.” Her talent will be clogging to ”Can’t Stop The Feeling.” She is a graduate of SAU and is in graduate school at the University of Arkansas.

Ryann, 23, will represent Ozark Mountain with a social impact statement “Tagged to Teach Ag.” Her talent will be clogging to “Honey I’m Good.” She is a graduate of SAU and currently teaches agriculture science at Cabot High School.

Ninety-two women from around the state will take the stage vying to become the next Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen.

Competition kicks off on Sunday, June 13 with the Private Official Arrival Ceremonies which will take place at the Arkansas State Capitol. Though the event is closed to the public, friends and family can watch online via missarkansas.org with the 41 Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen candidates arriving at 1:00 p.m. and the 51 Miss Arkansas candidates arriving at 2:30 p.m.

Candidates will spend the next few days in rehearsals for their on stage performances, and competing in Private Interview with our esteemed panel of judges.

Competition will continue throughout the week with Preliminaries taking place Wednesday through Friday, June 16-18. The Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions will begin at 2:30 p.m. each afternoon. The Miss Arkansas preliminary competition will begin at 7:00 each evening.

The crowning of Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2021 will take place on Saturday, June 19 beginning at 1:00 p.m. The crowning of Miss Arkansas 2021 will take place beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

All competitions will be held at The Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock and will feature reigning Miss Arkansas Darynne Dahlem, of Greenwood, and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen Sarah Cate Lay, of Little Rock along with more than 130 Diamond State Princesses and Princes from around the state.

Tickets for the Preliminary Competition and Crowning can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

For those unable to attend the competitions in person, each of the preliminary competitions and the finals for both Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen and Miss Arkansas will be streamed on the official website, missarkansas.org. On Saturday night, June 19, you can watch the finals of Miss Arkansas 2021 live on KATV beginning at 7:00 p.m.

