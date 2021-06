The Rick Evans Conservation Education Center will be hosting a “Wild Wednesday: Boating Water Safety” class on Wednesday, July 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kids must be 8 years or older to participate. A list of items to be taught and discussed include a Boater Safety Mini Course, Canoeing, and more. You are asked to send a packed lunch for your kiddos and send them in cool comfortable clothing. To register for this event check out the Rick Evans Grandview Prairie Facebook page. Spots are limited.

Like this: Like Loading...