City of Daisy to celebrate Independence Day with music, food, fireworks

A community Independence Day celebration will be held in Daisy this July 3.

Scheduled to run from 6 p.m. until dark, the event at the Daisy City Park will feature music by the Wild Card Band beginning at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

The event will raise funds to benefit the Daisy City Park, donations will be accepted and appreciated.

Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served with chips, soda or water.

For more information, contact Lisa Cogburn (870) 223-2892, Becky Frazier (870) 681-1401, James Cogburn (870) 828-1210 or Dawn Friedman (870) 828-8597.

