Two Scrappers sign track letters with SAU

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Two members of the Class 4A state runner-up Scrapper track team have signed letters-of-intent to run track at Southern Arkansas University.

LD Hendrix and Dontrelle Robinson inked with the Muleriders Wednesday, May 19, in the Nashville High School cafeteria.

Retiring Coach Rick Baker cited the duo’s contributions to the Scrapper track program and said they will perform well at SAU.

“I’ve known Dontrelle and LD since they were seventh graders,” Baker said, as he looked back on their careers at Nashville.

Both were members of the Scrappers’ 4 x 100-m relay team that won the state championship at the Class 4A meet May 4 in Nashville.

The relay team finished second at the overall Meet of Champs May 15 at Harding University.

Hendrix set the school record in the 100-m dash.

Athletic Director James “Bunch” Nichols introduced Hendrix and Robinson before they signed.

“It’s another great day to be a Scrapper,” Nichols said. “We have a couple of young men going on to further their education. We haven’t had a track signee in a while. We’re certainly proud of them.”

You couldn’t pick two other guys that I’m more proud of than these two. Wearing the blue and gold at SAU is a great feat for them.”

Nichols said that Baker is wrapping up his career as a coach and “couldn’t end on a better note. Thank you, Coach Baker. Nobody likes track and kids as much as he does. We wish him the best.”

Nichols gave the traditional signing day pens to Robinson and Hendrix. “Once a Scrapper” is written on the case, and “Always a Scrapper” is on the pen.

After Baker discussed the signees’ career at Nashville, he had some advice for the two new Muleriders – “Saddle up. Let’s do good at SAU.”

