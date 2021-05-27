The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

124 years ago: May 1897

(Adv.) A prominent western newspaper recommends flaxseed tea as an excellent remedy for whooping cough. It may be good, but it cannot compare to Chamberlain’s Cough Remedy. This preparation will allay violent fits of coughing and make them less frequent and less severe. For sale at 25 and 50 cents per bottle by Rector Drugs, Nashville

______

85 years ago: May 1936

The barn at the home of E. A. Williams in the city was destroyed by fire about 8:30 Saturday night. 400 bushels of corn and 300 bales of hay were destroyed with the building.

(Adv.) Liberty Theatre, Coming Monday and Tuesday. By popular request we are playing a return engagement of the screen hit of 1932 “The Big Broadcast.” This picture has all the stars of radio and many screen favorites.

Music by Cab Callaway and Vincent Lopez, big orchestras, songs by Kate Smith, Mills Brothers and Bing Crosby. This picture is well worth seeing if missed the first time.

_____

58 years ago: May 1963

A savage tornado roaring along a path from west of Mineral Springs to Highway 4 east killed three people, injured 19 and destroyed at least 17 homes in April 1982.

John H. Kesterson, son of Clarence C. Kesterson of Dierks, Arkansas, serving aboard the fleet oiler USS Hassayampa, was one of 16 Navy men who recently spent three days at Nagasaki, Japan repairing the classrooms and living quarters of five orphanages.

“America Sings” with a giant cast of some 500 children will be presented Friday night, May 24, at the junior high auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m. First through sixth grade students, directed by Mrs. Millard Ball, will present a six-act collection of melodies, each typical of a phase of song of our land.

Saratoga High School has announced its honor graduates. Judy Cannon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Foster Cannon, is valedictorian of the 1962-63 senior class. Betty Fontaine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Fontaine, is the salutatorian.

Thirty-eight seniors will graduate Tuesday, May 21, at Dierks High School in the school auditorium. Superintendent Charles Payne will award the diplomas. Melvin Beck is the valedictorian, and Kay Tollett is the salutatorian.

______

37 years ago: May 1984

A cotton wood tree at the home of Chuck Carlton on West College Street last week was struck by lightning.

The bolts splintered the bark and electricity followed a path down through the roots and back up to the surface, spewing rocks and debris into his bedroom window and breaking out several panes of glass.

Lesley Michele Watson, a 1984 graduate of Nashville High School, will receive a $750 scholarship from the Shelter Insurance Foundation.

The award is sponsored and partially funded by local Shelter agent Greg Tate.

