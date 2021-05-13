The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

124 years ago: May 1897

Six or eight of the hands employed on the Buxton and Wright brickyard went out on a strike Monday morning. The strikers were all colored men, and they struck for higher wages. New hands were employed Tuesday and the work is progressing as usual.

Z. T. Hedges, formerly of this city, sends out the following dispatch from Hamburg in Ashley County. A man named Skaggs, who claims to be the third Christ, is agitating the citizens in Greenwood to a high religious fever. He preaches that the end of the world will come in November 1898, and asserts that he is now sounding the last trumpet, and that he is the seventh angel mentioned in Revelation. He styles himself as Elias, King of the Gentiles. Those who know him say he can neither read nor write.

______

85 years ago: May 1936

J.C. Hammons, age 52, was killed instantly when struck by a truck on the highway near Muleshoe, Texas on May 7. Hammons who formerly lived in the Bluff Springs Community went to Muleshoe in 1925. He is survived by his widow and four children. The death-truck was driven by Clyde Spangler of Mountainaire, New Mexico, and was full of beans.

Starting at 9:15, Arkansas time, tonight and lasting for 45 minutes the biggest broadcast of 1936 for Arkansas will invite the world into the state during this centennial period. The program will feature favorite sons of the Wonder State and will be from five points around the United States. Former Arkansans will broadcast from New York City. Dick Powell and Bob Burns will air from Hollywood, and Lum and Abner will broadcast from Chicago.

______

Woody Futrell and his father Dan Futrell. The Futrell Family has been in business in Nashville since before World War II. The picture is from the 100th commemorative edition of the Nashville News in 1978.

58 years ago: May 1963

Game Warden Floyd Kirby tells us this true tale which shows how mighty is the mighty Cossatot River on rampage. A couple of Wickes sportsmen camped beside the Baker Springs low-water bridge one night to do some catfishing. A flood came and an eight foot rise of swollen water pushed the car 40 yards downstream and through a deep channel.

Cecil Callaham’s court Monday had an alleged shoplifter case on the docket and the accused was fined $10 and costs.

_____

37 years ago: May 1984

Critically ill and injured patients could be transported to Little Rock aboard a new air ambulance helicopter which goes into 24-hour-a-day service at midnight Thursday. Wednesday morning three flight nurses and a helicopter pilot landed aboard the Astar Helicopter at Memorial Hospital for a promotional visit. Other stops were scheduled for De Queen, Mena and Hot Springs.

Karen Shofner, a basketball coach at Camden Fairview, has been named to the West Girls Staff for the All-Star game scheduled in August. Shofner is a native of Nashville and a former Scrapperette.

