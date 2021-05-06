The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

124 years ago: May 1897

The airship that has been hovering over the county at different places during the past fortnight was seen by one of our prominent citizens the other night, so the report goes. There was said to be the most beautiful lady on board the ship and the gentleman referred to is said to have conversed with her for a few moments. Now all we want to know is-who was that man?

Last Friday evening about dusk as Mr. Henry Fagan, a blacksmith of Murfreesboro, was going home from his work he was waylaid and shot to death. He lives two and one-half miles from town and was within a half-mile of his residence when the shooting took place. Fagan’s son found him lying in the road, and it seems that death was instantaneous. The gun was loaded with buckshot and one shot struck him in the throat, three over his heart and several others in his chest and stomach. A young man living in town was arrested but he had an alibi.

_____

85 years ago: May 1936

A county poultry tour has been planned for June 10. The bus will leave the Court House at 8:30 a.m. and will visit many of the poultry men in the county.

What is expected to be one of the best boxing shows ever held here was ready for staging at the American Legion Hut Thursday night, when the Arkadelphia High School team is to meet the Nashville High School team, with six bouts on the card.

What is expected to be the biggest event ever held in Lockesburg will be held Thursday of this week when the Lockesburg Garden Club will hold a homecoming and centennial celebration. Hundreds of former Lockesburg residents who are now living in other parts of the state and country, will be present for the occasion including many who have gained places of great note in the world.

________

Howard County’s second courthouse completed in 1905 was demolished to make way for a new county-city building, 1976.

58 years ago: May 1963

Richard H. Cassady of Nashville has been promoted to Lt. Colonel in the United States Airforce. Col. Cassady, son of Mrs. R. L. Cassady of Nashville, is a 1941 graduate of Nashville High School. His brother, Neely, is also of Nashville. Col. Cassady is married to the former Daisy Withers, daughter of Mrs. John H. Withers of Meridian, Mississippi. The Colonel is supply staff officer at Headquarters Mobile Air Material Area Brookley AFB, Alabama.

_____

37 years ago: May 1984

Kris Lee Hopkins has been named valedictorian of the 1983-84 class of Mineral Springs High School. He is the son of Mrs. Christine Hopkins and the late Leland Hopkins. Salutatorian is Kenny Sightes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Sightes.

A Nashville jail inmate has been transported to Montgomery County to face capital felony murder charges. Charles Malicoat of Umpire had been held here this week and was possibly facing charges stemming from the theft of a vehicle at Umpire, but later authorities were notified that officers in Mt. Ida wanted to speak to Malicoat about the beating death of Tony Yarrows, a resident of Pencil Bluff, who was described as being in his 70s. Yarrows was apparently beaten to death with a shovel this week only about an hour after Malicoat was released from jail at Mt. Ida.

Like this: Like Loading...