Sign up now for CADC Head Start programs, ABC in Pike County

Central Arkansas Development Early Head Start/Head Start/Arkansas Better Chance is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year at all Clark, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pike and Saline county locations.

CADC HS/ABC serves income-eligible families with children 3 to 4 years old. The EHS program (Malvern location only) serves infants and toddlers. Our program is designed to teach skills necessary for academic success in later school years such as: setting the foundation for eagerness to learn, reading, writing, phonemic awareness, number correspondence, and color recognition. The program focuses on providing skill-appropriate services for all students.

Children with special needs are a top priority. Preference is given to low-income families and children with disabilities. The enrollment application and the application checklist are available at any of our CADC EHS/HS/ABC locations or by using the QR Code below (Open the camera app on your cell phone, focus the camera on the QR code by gently tapping the code, then follow the instructions on the screen to complete the action to go to the enrollment application on the www.cadc.com website.)

For Questions or more information on this release, contact Barbie Baxter, CADC Early Head Start/Head Start/ABC Assistant Director-Program Manager at (501) 332-5427 or Paul Wells, Planning and Development Manager at (501) 315-1121.

