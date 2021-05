The Rattler athletics program will host a boys basketball camp from May 24-26 at the Murfreesboro High School gymnasium from 3:45-6 p.m.

The camp, which costs $50 per student, is open to boys is grades 2-6. The cost of the camp will include a t-shirt, and checks can be made payable to Rattler Athletics.

To register for the camp, e-mail coach Tyler Simmons at tyler.simmons@rattlers.org with the student’s name, grade and t-shirt size.

