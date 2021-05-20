Obituary: Wilburn W. Barnes, 89, of Nashville

Wilburn W. Barnes, 89, of Nashville died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Dierks.

He was born July 2, 1931 in Sheridan, the son of the late Earl and Lois Hale Barnes.

He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and served in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mamie Taylor, and a brother, Herbert Barnes.

Survivors include: his wife of 54 years Ruthy Barnes of Nashville.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Nashville Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

