Tammy Ann Ricks, 50, of Center Point died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home.

She was born May 14, 1970, in Homer, La., to C.A. Peterson and Carrie Williams Walker. She was a Baptist and was employed by Tyson.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include: her mother, Carrie Walker and husband, Mike, of Haynesville, La.; her son, Charles Ray Ricks of Center Point; a brother, Charles Peterson of Camden.

Services will be held at a later date.

