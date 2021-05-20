Obituary: Tammie Lee Turner Ward, 59, of Lockesburg

Tammie Lee Turner Ward, 59, of Lockesburg died May 15, 2021

She was born Feb. 25, 1962, the daughter of the late Coy Lee Turner and Mattie Lee Martin Turner Bradley, She was a member of First Baptist Church, Dierks.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Glenn Turner, and her adopted son, Russell Hughes.

Survivors include: a brother, Richard Turner of Rogers; sisters Becky Ward of Dierks, Joy Smith of Hot Springs; her children, Sylvia Ward, Jonathan Ward, Jacob Ward and wife, Crystal, of Lockesburg, Santana Klein and husband, Josh, of Dierks; also grandchildren.

Graveside services for Mrs. Ward will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Fellowship Cemetery with Brad Sullivan officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

