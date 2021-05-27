Obituary: Shirley Ann Nutt, 76, of Ozan

Shirley Ann Nutt, age 76, of Ozan, passed from this life on Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home.

She was born Aug. 26, 1945, in White Cliffs, Ark., the daughter of the late James Frank and Leola Ray Johnson. Shirley was a retired from family farming, social worker and homemaker. She was a member of Temperanceville Baptist Church. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church and taking care of her roses in her free time. She was preceded in death by her parents, father-and-mother-in-law, Curtis and Mable Nutt, and one brother, Kelsey Johnson.

Shirley is survived by her husband whom she married, July 31, 1964, William “Sonny” Nutt of Ozan; one son, Billy Nutt (Lisa) of Mineral Springs; one daughter, Missy Thompson (Randy) of Lockesburg; one sister, Marcille Dallas (Bobby) of Nashville; two brothers, Bud Johnson (Fran) of Ashdown, and Frankie Johnson (Sharon) of Horatio; sister-in-law, Diane Johnson of Nashville; five grandchildren, Betsy McJunkins (Nick) of Lockesburg, Braden Nutt (Amber) of Murfreesboro, Ashley Hale (Travis) of Nashville, Layne Thompson (Hallie) of Lockesburg and Brooklyn Nutt of Mineral Springs; four great-grandchildren, Jacob and Ethan Hale, and Kessie and Kolson McJunkins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Mineral Springs with Bro. Chance King officiating.

Honorary pallbearers are John Paul Floyd, Terry Crossland, Vaughn Wright, Mark King, Sambo Nutt and Holbert Walton.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 2222, Little Rock, AR 72203-9984.

Interment will be private.

Final arrangements are entrusted to The Welch Funeral Home of Arkadelphia. Visit www.welchfh.net to sign the guest book.

