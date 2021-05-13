Obituary: Robert Mark Henderson, 61, of Murfreesboro

Robert Mark Henderson, age 61 of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1959 in Murfreesboro to the late Freeman and Helen Lingo Henderson.

Mark was a member of the Delight First United Methodist Church. He loved hunting and fishing and was an avid bowhunter. He enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found camping on Lake Greeson. He especially loved spending time with his grandson, Ian. He was a former baseball umpire and had the privilege to call the Little League World Series with his brother, Bill. He also assisted his dad, Freeman Henderson, with stats from the pressbox at Rattler Stadium for Murfreesboro Rattler Football.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: his daughter, Kayla Thompson and husband Aaron; one grandson, Ian Luke Thompson; two brothers, Bill Henderson and wife Dian, Jim Henderson and wife Susan; his sister,Christy Coccarelli; six nieces and nephews including Todd Henderson and wife, Mariel, Amy Lott and husband, David, Jade Wolfe, Matt Taylor, Zach Taylor, and Cory Coccarelli; four great-nieces and nephews including Adam Lott, Valorie Lott, Evan Henderson and Aiden Henderson; his faithful cat, Bubba; as well as a host of other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Delight United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Henderson officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

