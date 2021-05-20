Obituary: Robert Allen Kelly, Jr., 72, of Bingen

Robert Austin Kelley, Jr,. 72, of Bingen died Friday, May 7, 2021.

He was born Sept. 2, 1948, in Lauderdale, Tenn., to the late Robert Kelley, Sr., and Winford Smith Kelley. He was a retired fence installer.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Kelley.

Survivors include: his wife of over 35 years, Carolyn Kelley of Bingen; children Gary Pintler of Nashville, Renee Pintler of Georgia, Scott Kelley of Kentucky, Sherri Lohenstein of Illinois, Stacey Huntell of Illinois and Jason Kelley of Nashville; siblings Dan Kelley of Illinois, and Kay McCarty of Wyoming; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home.

