Obituary: Rebecca Denise Smith, 58, of Nashville

Rebecca Denise Smith, age 58, of Nashville, Ark., passed away, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Nashville.

She was born Oct. 6, 1962, in Nashville to the late Kenneth Lamb and Judy Kay Helton Lamb. Rebecca was a Bus Aide for Howard County Children’s Center where she dearly loved her kids. She was of the United Pentecostal Faith. Rebecca was an awesome homemaker and loved taking care of her family, especially her granddaughter. She was always a happy girl, laughing and being around people. She had a large cow collection and enjoyed her animals. She loved her church family as well. Rebecca enjoyed spending time with her significant other, Chip Colston.

Preceding her in death were her parents ,and a brother, David Allen Lamb.

Her survivors include: her stepfather, Robert Wayne Davis of Old Town, Fla.; her daughter, Melissa and husband Titus Rockhill of Zephyrhills, Fla.; a brother, Michael Wayne Lamb of Summerton, S.C.; a sister, Kimberly Jensen of Auburndale, Fla.; and a very special granddaughter, Haley Nichole Torres of Zephyrhills, Fla.; cousins, Lind Pate, Brenda Spradling, and an aunt, Cletha Lamb.

A memorial service will be Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Life Tabernacle Church in Nashville.

