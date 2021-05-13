Obituary: Pauline McCullough, 83, of Newhope

Pauline McCullough, 83, of Newhope died Saturday, May 8, 2021.

She was born Jan. 19, 1928, in Murfreesboro. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Daisy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. McCullough; a son, Rick McCullough; and six siblings.

Survivors include: her daughter, Sandra; grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, My 15, 2021, at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Dierks with Bro. Walt Mizell, Barry Lindstrom, Mike Haggard and Kim McCullough officiating. Burial followed in the Biggs Chapel Cemetery.

