Obituary: Jimmy Ray Worley, 72, of Nashville

Jimmy ‘Jim’ Ray Worley, 72, of Nashville died Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

He was born March 17, 1949, in Nashville, the son of the late Robert Claburne and Opal Ruth Cushionberry Worley.

He was a locomotive mechanic and was a member of Kern Heights Baptist Church in De Queen.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Worley, two sisters, Helen Laveley and Doris Schuyler; and two infant siblings, Eugene and Mary Worley.

Survivors include: his wife of over 52 years, Kathy Worley of De Queen; four daughters, Amy Everts and husband, Tony, of De Queen, Julie Strickland of De Queen, Mary Beth King and husband, Slade, of Nashville, and Leslie McCleskey and husband, Anthony, of De Queen; two sisters, Sharon Efird of Dierks, and Patricia Dyea of Albuquerque, N. M.; a brother, Bobby Worley of De Queen; also grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m Friday, May 14, 2021, in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel in De Queen with Bros. Bobby Fischer and Homer Frachiseur officiating. Burial followed at Millwee Cemetery, under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen. The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.

Online at chandlerfuneral.com.

Like this: Like Loading...