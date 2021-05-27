Obituary: Hercel Bernell Cox, 100, of Dierks

Hercel Bernell Cox, Sr., died May 23, 2021, at Howard Memorial Hospital. He was a resident of the Dierks Health and Rehab.

Hercel (H.B.) was born Jan. 22, 1921, to Horace C. Cox and Mary Pearl Graves Cox. He was the first of their four children: Vaughn, Lloyd, and Dean Cox Cody. He was a lifelong resident of Green’s Chapel Community, Dierks, Ark.

H.B. was a 1940 graduate of Lockesburg High School. Upon his entry in the U.S. Army in 1942, he became a Private First Class Military Policeman until his tour of duty was completed in 1946. While stationed in Illinois, H.B. met Margaret Lucille Geiger and married her in 1945. After returning to civilian life, the couple moved to Green’s Chapel Community where their first child, Hercel B. Cox, Jr. was born on April 4, 1947.

H.B. worked for Dierks Lumber and Weyerhaeuser until his retirement after 35 years of employment as a millwright. H.B. was a member of Green’s Chapel Methodist Church and a former President of the Green’s Chapel Cemetery Committee.

H.B.’s parents, Horace and Pearl Cox, brothers Lloyd and Vaughn Cox predeceased him. He leaves behind his son, Hercel Cox,, Jr., and wife LaQuita, grandson Paul and wife Kristi, great-granddaughter Addison Louise Cox, sister Dean Cody, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for H.B. will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Green’s Chapel Methodist Church with Jerry Cox officiating and the Pastor, Carroll Jackson presiding. Burial to follow in Green’s Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time, Tuesday, May 25th at the church.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

