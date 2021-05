Frank Ellis (Frankie) Quinonez, 53, of Nashville died Friday, May 14, 2021.

He was born Jan. 1, 1968, at the San Diego Naval Base hospital, Calif., the son of the late Carol Green Quinonez and Frank Quinonez.

Survivors include: his sister, Virginia Quinonez, brothers Fred Quinonez and Marvin Quinonez.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the First Christian Church of Nashville, with Bro.Jim Pinson officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home.

