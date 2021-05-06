Obituary: Dennis Gale Godwin, 67, of Murfreesboro

Dennis Gale Godwin, 67, of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Murfreesboro.

He was born March 25, 1954 Pocahontas, Ark., to the late Roy Eugene Godwin and Lois Tilley Godwin.

Preceding him in death was his stepdad, Earnest Ray Spray., and a sister, Judy Link.

Survivors include: four children, Dennis Godwin, Jr., of Nashville, Edward Ray Godwin of Ola, Richard Godwin of Dierks, and Jacob White of De Queen; three sisters, Linda Icenhower of Nashville, Donna Davis of Florida, and Barbara Almond of Murfreesboro; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later dat

