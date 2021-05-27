Obituary: David Kemp, 71, of Center Point

David Kemp, age 71, of Center Point, Ark., died on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Nashville, Ark. He was born Feb. 19, 1950, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late James E. and Johnnie Payne Kemp.

Mr. Kemp was a member of the Center Point Missionary Baptist Church and served as president of the Arkansas Chapter of the Gideons. For over 30 years he taught mathematics at Delight High School; he truly loved the students that he taught and treated them like his own children.

Survivors include: his brother, Paul E. Kemp and wife, Sandra, of Center Point, Ark.; one aunt, Bobbie Linville of Nashville, Ark.; as well as one niece, Ashley Waldrop of Nashville, AR; two nephews, Shawn Kemp of Anna, Texas, and Aaron Kemp of Little Rock, Ark.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 30, at Center Point Cemetery, with Bro. Shawn Kemp officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251; or the Center Point Cemetery Fund, C/O Paul Kemp, 157 Madison St., Nashville, AR 71852.

