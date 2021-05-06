Obituary: Danny Marshall Spicer, 68, of McCaskill

Danny Marshall Spicer, 68, of McCaskill died Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was born July 25, 1952, in Nashville the son of the late Luther and Marie Spicer.

He was a truck driver with more than 3 million accident-free miles driven. He was a Methodist.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Annie Marie Morton, and a brother, Eugene Spicer.

Survivors include: his wife of 47 years, Mary Jo Spicer, his son, Eddie Spicer and wife, Farrah;, his daughter, Mandy Spicer; a sister, Katie Norwood; also, grandchildren.

Services were Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church with Joe Miller and Gene Ross officiating. Interment followed in Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family received friends at Nashville Funeral Home on Thursday night from 6-8.

