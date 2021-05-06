Obituary: Connley Allen Venable, 67, of Center Point

Connley Allen Venable, 67, of Center Point died Thursday, April 29, 2021.

He was born Sept. 29, 1953 in Denver, Colo., to the late John Venable and Alberta LaVonne Dowdy Venable.

He was a Registered Nurse his entire adult life and had worked for several area hospitals, ending his career at Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville.

He attended Cross Point Cowboy Church in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by a son, Adam Venable.

Survivors include: his wife of over 31 years, Linda Jones Venable of Center Point; stepmother, Gwenn Venable of Center Point; a daughter, Jeri Lynn Frohnappel and husband Tim of Nashville; four siblings, James Venable of Center Point, Sherry Johnson of North Carolina, Patricia Cook of Atlanta, Texas, and Matthew Venable of Center Point; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Cross Point Cowboy Church with Bro. Don Jones officiating. Visitation was 1:00 pm until service time at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

