Obituary: Bobby W. Carroll, 88, of Nathan

Bobby W. Carroll, age 88, of Nathan, passed away, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Hot Springs. He was born Sept. 14, 1932 in Haskell, Texas, to the late Delbert and Roeana Miller Carroll.

Bobby was a retired service manager for Waukesha Pearce Industries. He also was a chicken and cattle farmer. He was a member of the New Hope Church of Christ, where he had preached, taught Sunday school and was active in all aspects of his church. He was a member of the Nathan Volunteer Fire Department, the Arkansas Cattleman’s Association, and could always be counted on to help cook the meals for the local members. Bobby loved working on his farm and loved to try to figure out how to solve a problem. His motto was: “Where there is a will, there is a way.” He was a family man, loving his family even all his fur babies. He served his country for 19 months in the Army in the Korean War. His quick thinking and wit will be missed by all.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister, Laverne Carroll.

His survivors include: the love of his life for over 65 years, Betty Boykin Carroll of Nathan, Ark.; four children, Barbara Carroll of Nashville, Brenda Marcum of Hot Springs Village, Linda Yanta and husband, Tim, of Portland, Texas, and Keith Carroll and wife, Darlene, of Nathan; a brother, Dale Carroll and wife, Doris, of Weinert, Texas; six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great- step-grandchildren. A large host of other family and friends.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Academy Cemetery with Christopher Carroll and Gerald Eaton officiating. Viewing will be Monday night from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home.

