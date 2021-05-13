Obituary: Bobbie Dixon Heard, 80, formerly of Mineral Springs

Bobbie Dixon Heard, 80, of Chicago, a native of Mineral Springs, died April 25, 2021.

She was born Aug. 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Conro and Vera Dixon.

She held degrees from Arkansas AM&N, Concordia University and Northeastern University. Among her other association activities, she was a regional representative on the National Board of the AM&N/UAPB Alumni Association. She was the recipient of many professional awards as an educator.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Conro Dixon, Jr., and Paul Dixon.

Survivors include: two sisters, Marilyn Leffall of Oakland Calif., and Bonnie Staggers of Mineral Springs; two brothers, Addie Dixon and Freddie Dixon, both of Mineral Springs.

Services were Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God, Tollette, Ark. with burial following in Crofton Cemetery. Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home..

