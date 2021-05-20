Nominations for NCC awards now being accepted

Covid protocols forced cancellation of the annual Nashville Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet, earlier this year, but the awards will still be given during a birthday celebration marking 100 years of the chamber, here.

The awards event and the annual Stand Up for America gala have been combined and will be held Saturday, June 26, in the Nashville City Park.

Nominations for the awards are now being accepted by the chamber. Nominations should be mailed to the chamber, 107 S. Main, Nashville, AR 71852; or by email at chamberdirector@nashvillear.com.

Deadline to receive the nominations is Friday, May 28.

The nominations should include the reasons you are nominating this person or group.

Awards include:

Memorial recognition • Lifetime Achievement Award • Remodeled Building Award • New Building Award • Orange & Black Award (goes to someone in the school system who has done something that benefitted the community; or to someone in the community who has done something that greatly benefitted the schools) • Woman of the Year (for year 2020); • Man of the Year (for year 2020).

