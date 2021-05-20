NHS senior awarded Ralph Gross Scholarship

Nashville High School honor graduate Ty Gordon has been named the winner of the 2021 Ralph Gross Memorial Athletic Scholarship.

Gordon, an all-state performer in baseball and football for the Scrappers, will continue his talents on the baseball diamond this fall at Arkansas State University.

“We are very excited to name Ty Gordon as this year’s scholarship winner,” said Jeff Gross, son of the late Ralph Gross. “Ty is an outstanding student-athlete both in the classroom and on the playing field. We wish him only the best.”

The Ralph Gross Scholarship is named after the 1952 five-sport athlete at NHS and has been given each year since 2003 to a student-athlete at Nashville High who continues his degree while playing sports in college.

In the classroom, Gordon has a 3.9 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nashville.

Gordon was named to the Ralph Gross All-Tournament Team this past season.

He is the son of Tate and Jennifer Gordon of Nashville.

