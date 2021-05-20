Mine Creek Revelations: Forlorn Place

YES, I AM STILL HERE looking over my shoulder, and peeking out of the newspaper’s window on Main Street. I am wondering what in the heck is happening at the food give-away place on S. Washington St. down by the Farmers’ Market.

I’ve noticed for some time that it appears to be abandoned, and that’s a shame. Seems that there were some generous local companies and citizens that made grants or gave money or labor for the building and maybe for equipment. Hopes were high.

The Bread of Life soup kitchen was already operating on Tuesdays out of the old American Legion Hut building on W. Dodson St. That operation has continued. I thought that the new place was also for the soup kitchen.

I think the Bread of Life is a great way to help our neighbors who might not be so fortunate. There was some hoopa when the new building was going jp but not one ounce of food has been given away there to the best of my knowledge. In the parking lot weeds grow real good.

I congratulate the folks who have taken it upon themselves to keep Bread of Life operating at the ‘Legion Hut.’ I see posts on social media by some of the regular volunteers who are at the site every Tuesday. Just by their continuity of action they inspire me to be a better person.

And while I’m at it let me thank the volunteers who help out at the Farmers’ Market every week.

=—-= — =

AT FIRST I thought it was just the State of Arkansas getting even with me for the facetious remarks in this column, recently, about my tendency to renew car tags a month earlier each year.

This year, no notification from the state whatsoever came to remind me to get a new license plate sticker.

I’ve only been renewing car tags since 1966, so I can be excused for not remembering everything you have to do.

Let’s see, you’ve got to: give blood; recite your Social Security number backward; do a handstand; and give the revenue office assistant clerk the ‘secret’ handshake. The office is suspicious if you try to pay by check.

So, when I went in the office (without my state notification) I whined that I didn’t get the reminder.

I have learned that many people didn’t get early notification this year.

I was worried because I didn’t want to drive around with expired tags on the buggy. I did not want to get stopped by Officer Friendly because if that happened the whole of Howard County would drive past and see me on my knees begging for a warning ticket. I can’t get professional courtesy from the officers because — due to NO FAULT of my own — I am not a ‘fellow officer.’ I just cannot get anything going on being designated the town’s Official Downtown J-Turn Enforcement Officer. I blame the State Police for no other reason than some uncharitable letters I unfortunately sent the governor (but that’s another story and I’m sure you wouldn’t be interested).

It occurs to me that if I let my tags expire, I would ethically be required to give myself for a ticket.

But that’s an arcane point and I don’t want you to think I get fixated on unimportant little things.

=—-= — =

HEARD FROM. Perhaps the most famous newspaper columnist in Arkansas is John Brummett whose work appears regularly in the ‘Arkansas Democrat Gazette.’ He’s the liberal foil to the DG’s normally conservative nature.

He’s a round-a-bout product of Dierks. His mother’s obituary appears in this week’s ‘News-Leader.’

John spoke here a few years ago at the local Democratic Party’s Parker Westbrook Awards Banquet.

I’m betting he wrote her obituary.

=—-= — =

THINGS I LEARNED from opening an email: Why do we put suits in a garment bag and garments in a suitcase?

=—-= — =

ANIMAL CRACKERS. Maybe my eyes tricked me. I hope not.

Sunday afternoon a bluebird flew straight across my backyard and went quickly into the bluebird box which has sat empty since the Deep Freeze of February. I have heard others say they are missing bluebirds this year. All of these birdwatchers have attributed this to the Deep Freeze.

ON ANOTHER animal topic: And maybe my eyes are tricking me again, but does it seem we have more butterflies early this year?

AND ANOTHER animal topic. When — or if — the cicada hordes reappear this summer, your dog may be tempted to eat a bunch. Don’t let that happen, one pet source advises. The ‘skin’ of the insect can scratch Fido’s innards and make him/her quite ill.

Not all dogs try to gorge on cicadas, the article advises. But there are some, like me, that don’t know when to quit. I’m talking about quitting eating anything, not just eating cicadas.

=—-= — =

WORD GAMES. The twins: Tried and True. They’ve been tested and they are reliable.

=—-= — =

HE SAID: “If you love friends, you will serve your friends. If you love community, you will serve your community. If you love money, you will serve your money. And if you love only yourself, you will serve only yourself. And you will have only yourself.” Stephen Colbert, comedian and tv host

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “The relationship between parents and children, but especially between mothers and daughters, is tremendously powerful, scarcely to be comprehended in any rational way.” Joyce Carol Oates, writer

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

