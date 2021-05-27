Football legend to be speaker at MCC banquet June 24

The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce has announced its Thursday, June 24 banquet that will be held at the CADC Senior Activity Center.

Keith Jackson, a native Arkansan who won a national championship at Oklahoma and later an NFL championship with the Green Bay Packers, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s banquet.

Jackson is now the president of the non-profit group P.A.R.K. (positive attitude reaches kids) that he started in 1992 in his hometown of Little Rock for at-risk-youth. He is also a dynamic and inspirational motivational speaker, speaking across the country on various topics to churches, civic groups, corporations, and schools.

The theme of this year’s banquet will be #movingforward, while the final menu has yet to be set as caterers are still being considered.

Tickets will be $25 each and likely limited to around 150 total. A silent auction will also be held.

New businesses in Murfreesboro for 2020 will be recognized at the event and an award for citizen of the year will be handed out. The award recipient will be selected from community nominations and a submission form will appear in an upcoming issue of the paper.

