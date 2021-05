The annual Dierks Chamber of Commerce Pine Tree Festival will return this year on July 30-31.

After having to cancel last year due to covid-19, the festival returns and will include vendors, carnival, bull riders and rodeo.

Bulls will be sold again for the bull-riding competition with 50 bulls to sell. A bull can be “purchased” for $150 and if the purchased bull is ridden the buyer will have a chance to win $2,000.

For more information, contact any Dierks Chamber of Commerce members.

