Senior night at Dierks, Murfreesboro

The senior members of the Dierks Lady Outlaw softball team and Dierks Outlaw baseball team were recognized during Senior Night last week. The senior Lady Outlaws include (front) Emily Glass, Haylee Pate, Jasie Miller; (back) Macy Eckert, Emma Strasner, Taylor Pounds, Abbie Stinson. The senior Outlaws include Kyle Stamps and Kaden Helms. The senior Rattlers include (from left) Grady Jones, Gavin Rawls and Jared Taylor. The senior Lady Rattlerss include (from left) Rhealee Campbell, Lainie Baxter, Emma Corbitt and Brooke Westfall.