Rusty Relics Tractor Show May 15

Old, restored tractors — and their owner/drivers — will be the focus Saturday, May 15, when the Rusty Relics Antique Tractor Club holds its annual show.

The event will be on a large lot at 424 Yorks Chapel Road west of Nashville.

There will be tractor games, races and a colorful parade.

Hours are 9-3 and there is no admission charge. Food and soft drinks will be at a concession stand.

The club will have a drawing for a restored 1963 International Cub tractor, and tickets are $5 each or six for $25. Tickets are on sale by club members, and will be available for purchase on the day of the show.

For more information contact Roger White, 451-2096; Bob White, 845-9237; or Lesley White, 451-1239.

