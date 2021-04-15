Rusty Relics Tractor Show May 15

Old, restored tractors — and their owner/drivers — will be the focus Saturday, May 15, when the Rusty Relics Antique Tractor Club holds its annual show.
The event will be on a large lot at 424 Yorks Chapel Road west of Nashville.
There will be tractor games, races and a colorful parade.
Hours are 9-3 and there is no admission charge. Food and soft drinks will be at a concession stand.
The club will have a drawing for a restored 1963 International Cub tractor, and tickets are $5 each or six for $25. Tickets are on sale by club members, and will be available for purchase on the day of the show.
For more information contact Roger White, 451-2096; Bob White, 845-9237; or Lesley White, 451-1239.