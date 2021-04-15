Obituary: William Hayden Powers, Sr., 78, of Dierks

William “Bill” Hayden Powers, Sr., 78, of Dierks died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home.

He was born June 20, 1942, in Dierks, the son of the late Hayden Cortez and Jewell Teague Powers. He was an engineer for Weyerhaeuser, served in the US Marine Corps, was a Mason and was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Powers, and a sister, Barbara Johnson.

Survivors include: his wife of 60 years, Doris Jean Weaver Powers; a daughter, MaChelle Reid and husband Brian of Dierks; two sons Bill Powers, Jr. and wife, Angela of Eunice N.M., and John David Powers and wife, Mary, of De Queen; two sisters, Glenda Allen of Dierks and Linda Williams of De Queen; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A graveside funeral service with military honors was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Greens Chapel Cemetery near Dierks with Bro. Bobby Neal and Bro. Bobby Smith officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family received friends Friday, April 9, from 5-7 at the funeral home in Dierks.

