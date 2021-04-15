Obituary: Walter Dewitt Seale, 75, of Dierks

Walter Dewitt Seale, 75, of Dierks, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Springdale.

He was born April 27, 1945, in Mena, the son of the late Walter Benjamin and Ruby Pearl Spurling Seale, two brothers and two sisters.

He was Purchasing Manager for Weyerhaeuser in Dierks for 35 years, and was a Deacon of First Baptist Church of Dierks.

Survivors include: his wife of 53 years, Sharon Phillips Seale; two sons, Greg and Dr. Lindsey Seale of Springdale, and Shaun and Amy Seale of Hot Springs; a daughter, Dawn Stout and husband Craig of West Fork; a sister, Ann Connor of Quitman, Texas; also grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Seale will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the First Baptist Church in Dierks with Craig Chambers and Fred Wetzel officiating. Burial will be in Breashears Cemetery in Story, Ark.

Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...